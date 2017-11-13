Aegon is replacing its local risk systems with one global solution. Driven by its continued commitment to maintaining the quality of its global business standards Aegon has chosen Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Operational Risk to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of its operational risk management. Following successful local implementations in the U.K. and within its asset management business, Aegon will use the OneSumX for Operational Risk software across more than 20 countries around the world.

"Aegon was looking for a global solution that could comprehensively manage our requirements," notes Charles Garthwaite, Global Head of Operational Conduct Risk at Aegon. "OneSumX helps us to further strengthen our risk management framework, providing us with a global tool to assess and manage risks across our group and ensure we deliver on our promises to our customers."

"Wolters Kluwer is delighted that Aegon has extended its use of our market leading suite of products," notes Brian Gregory, Vice President, EMEA, Non-Financial Risk and GRC at Wolters Kluwer. "We certainly look forward to continuing to work with Aegon and other clients on managing the critical parts of their increasingly sophisticated governance, risk and compliance framework."

OneSumX for Operational Risk enables organizations to meet and adapt to internal operational risk practices by automating and simplifying the process of collecting, storing, analyzing, tracking and reporting on information relevant to operational losses, risk and control assessments.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 170 years to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon is a publicly listed company (NYSE: AEG and AEX: AGN). More information on aegon.com/about.

