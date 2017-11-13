Hong Kong's Newest Tourist Attraction -- "Ocean Terminal Deck" is Open to the Public

The Best Venue to Enjoy Hong Kong Sunset with 270-degree Panorama of Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped in over 50 years of heritage and home to Hong Kong's largest shopping centre, Harbour City has always strived to grow hand in hand with Hong Kong. Located at the rooftop of Ocean Terminal new extension building of Harbour City, the Observatory Deck named "Ocean Terminal Deck" is now open to the public for free. It is a five-storey complex situated at the end of Ocean Terminal and surrounded by the sea with its prime location extending to the centre of Victoria Harbour.

Closely Watch the Spectacular Views of Victoria Harbour from the 270-degree Observatory Deck

The new building was designed by Foster + Partners, an internationally renowned architecture firm, with the aim of turning it into the new icon of Hong Kong by maximizing the geographic advantages of Harbour City to allow the public to enjoy the harbour views from different angles. The Observatory Deck, "Ocean Terminal Deck", on the rooftop is now open to visitors for free for the enjoyment of Hong Kong views. Built alongside the sea with 270-degree panorama of Victoria Harbour overlooking the breathtaking views of Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, it has become the best venue to enjoy Hong Kong's sunset and evening views, and will certainly be a new iconic landmark and tourist attraction of Hong Kong.

11 Harbour View Restaurants offering Global Cuisines

Tenants of this extension building are mainly dining outlets, each with stunning harbour views and alfresco dining area enabling customers to enjoy the glamorous views of Victoria Harbour while savouring high-quality global cuisines.

5 restaurants are currently in service, namely Hexa (Guangdong), Tsukada Nojo (Japanese), Xi He Ya Yuan (Beijing), Paper Moon (Italian) and ANA Ten (Japanese) and 2 restaurants are scheduled to open within 2017, which are A Nu Retrouvez-vous (French) and Fu Rong (Sichuan). The remaining 4 restaurants will also be in service within 2018 aiming to offer more diverse international culinary delights to satisfy customer needs.

Event Spaces Providing the Public with a Place for Happenings

"Ocean Terminal Deck" is not only a 270-degree observatory deck, but also a place for happenings. It consists of 2 outdoor event spaces of nearly 6,500 sq. ft., of which one of them is a natural lawn allowing the public to ramble on the grass. There is a Grandstand with maximum capacity of 200 people, facing the outdoor performance venue which will diversify the upcoming performance activities of Harbour City.

Sharing of Unforgettable Moments with Thematic Activities

A wide spectrum of featured performances and activities will be held by Harbour City at the new building and "Ocean Terminal Deck" to enable Hong Kong residents and tourists to enjoy the wonderful experiences under the magnificent views of Victoria Harbour and sunset. Harbour City has partnered with Hong Kong Tourism Board to add features to its "Wine & Dine Festival" by organising a series of wine tasting and beauty events titled "Sparkle & Shine" in October 2017. Moreover, Harbour City will collaborate with Foster + Partners to organise an architecture exhibition of the new building in November 2017 to introduce the building history of Ocean Terminal and the architectural concept and features of the extension building.

Build the Hong Kong New Icon and Tourist Attraction

Ocean Terminal new extension building of Harbour City, in addition to having enhanced cruise terminal facilities, serves tourists by bringing new F&B and leisure & entertainment experiences. These additions ensure Harbour City, the first and largest shopping centre in Hong Kong, maintains its industry leading position and further promote Hong Kong tourism by making Hong Kong and Harbour City a must-visit destination.

Key Facts of New Extension Building of Ocean Terminal, Harbour City

Mall area of new extension building around 100,000 sq. ft. Number of Floors 5 Total Number of Tenants 14 About Restaurants -11 harbour view restaurants with alfresco dining area -5 are open, namely Hexa, Tsukada Nojo, Xi He Ya Yuan, Paper Moon

and ANA Ten -A Nu Retrouvez-vous and Fu Rong and are scheduled to open by end

of December 2017 Key Facilities -Observatory Deck with 270-degree panorama of Victoria Harbour,

"Ocean Terminal Deck" -2 event spaces including one of natural lawn, 6,500 sq ft. each -Outdoor performance venue (around 200 seats) -Pick-up & drop-off area Opening Hours 07:00- 24:00 (vary according to individual restaurants' opening hours)

