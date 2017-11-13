sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - LTIP Acceptance

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
("AECI' or "the Company')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY AND THE DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP')

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the rules of the Company's LTIP, participants were allocated performance shares in 2017. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest after three years, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 10 November 2017 by the Company's Directors, the Group Company Secretary and the Director of a major subsidiary as follows:

NamePosition and companyNo. of sharesGrant priceValue
MA DytorChief Executive, AECI43 766R105,53R4 618 625,98
KM KathanChief Financial Officer, AECI35 215R105,53R3 716 238,95
EN RapooGroup Company Secretary, AECI10 811R105,53R1 140 884,83
EE LudickDirector of AECI Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI25 096R105,53R2 648 380,88

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton
13 November 2017

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited


© 2017 PR Newswire