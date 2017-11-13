

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as ongoing concerns over Brexit negotiations and U.S. tax reform plans continued to keep investors nervous.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,130 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Energy company Innogy edged down marginally after posting in-line earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2017.



Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank losing 1.4 percent while Deutsche Bank edged up 0.2 percent.



Deutsche Post shares advanced 0.7 percent amid reports that the logistics group aims to give its in-house StreetScooter electric delivery vehicles more autonomy.



Automaker Volkswagen gained half a percent after it unveiled plans to build an electric variant of the Beetle.



