2017-11-13 / 10:05

Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 15, 2017 German:

http://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/ English:

http://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/



Language: English

Company: Epigenomics AG

Geneststraße 5

10829 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.epigenomics.com



628257 2017-11-13



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 13, 2017 04:06 ET (09:06 GMT)