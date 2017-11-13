Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-13 / 10:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
http://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/ English:
http://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/
2017-11-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
End of News DGAP News Service
628257 2017-11-13
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 13, 2017 04:06 ET (09:06 GMT)
