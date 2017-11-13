Coinsilium Group Limited - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

13th November 2017

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig William Brown as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Craig Brown, aged 47, founding shareholder of China Nonferrous Gold Limited ("CNG') (previously named Kryso Resources plc), acted as Finance Director and Company Secretary of CNG, before becoming Managing Director in 2010. Craig stepped down from the board of CNG in September 2013. Prior to his roles with CNG, Craig held senior finance positions with two Canadian listed public companies, both of which successfully put gold mines into production during his tenure.

Prior to his career in the natural resource sector, Craig qualified as a Chartered Accountant in New Zealand in 1993 and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. He also has technology sector experience from establishing his own software company which provided specialist taxation, accounting and client management software.

Currently, Craig is the Chief Executive Officer of ECR Minerals plc, an AIM traded mineral exploration and development company.

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years ECR Minerals plc Kryso Resources plc Westrock Resources Limited Ibstock Equity Limited NTZ Resources Limited Westrock Resources Limited

Malcolm Palle, Chairman of Coinsilium, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Craig on the Board of Coinsilium as a Non-executive Director and we are confident that Craig's experience as CEO and Finance Director of public companies will be of significant value to Coinsilium, especially at this exciting time of fast-paced development for the Company.'

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

