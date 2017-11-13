Boldon James Extends Enterprise Cloud Security Offering With Box Classifier Launch

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The market leader in data classification announces Boldon James Box Classifier to extend document classification in Box; providing a unified solution for classification-based data control, and offering the broadest classification support for enterprise cloud services.

QinetiQ's data security company Boldon James, the leading specialist provider of data classification and secure messaging solutions, today announced the latest addition to its extensive classification product portfolio with the launch of Boldon James Box Classifier.

Boldon James Box Classifier extends document classification into cloud content management, ensuring organizations of all sizes have a unified and seamless solution for classification-based data protection and control regardless of its location. Boldon James worked closely with the Box development team to allow Classifier customers to capitalize on Box services while preserving control over their data held in Box. The combined solution offers organizations access to the best-of-breed cloud content management services from Box and data classification from Boldon James. Boldon James Box Classifier builds upon the metadata framework and services provided by Box Governance - ensuring a unified approach to document classification and data safeguarding.

Convenience and cost-effectiveness of cloud content management services present a challenge to meeting regulatory compliance requirements and ensuring protection of valuable data. As is highlighted in Forrester's Cloud Security Solutions Forecast 2016 to 2021 Report, "Traditional security tools can't effectively monitor data moving to and from the cloud and between cloud platforms," the report explained. "This can lead to a failure to identify fraudulent use of data in the cloud, unauthorized downloads, and malware in the cloud. "In order to help users make more informed decisions around sharing sensitive data, a more consistent data-centric protection approach is needed. By classifying data at the point of creation or update, data protection can be automated and extended into the Box platform - in effect the data controls itself.

"Boldon James Box Classifier will help users to automatically identify sensitively labelled material in Box and enforce security for even the most regulated industries," said Niall Wall, SVP Business Development & Emerging Businesses at Box. "Compliance and regulation are top of mind for enterprises of all sizes today, and we're delighted to work with Boldon James to provide the very best control overcontent in the cloud."

Commenting on the launch, Martin Sugden, CEO at Boldon James, said "The launch of Boldon James Box Classifier extends our product portfolio to be the most comprehensive of any data classification provider in the market today, enabling our customers to identify and control their sensitive data across the widest range of productivity applications, collaboration platforms and operating systems." Sugden continues: "Integrating with the best-of-breed technology providers such as Box is critical to achieving our goals, and expands our extensive security ecosystem. It is our sole focus to be the partner of choice in delivering innovative, specialist data classification solutions to provide our customers with competitive advantage, and the new addition to our market leading Classifier product set further consolidates that position."

This latest product launch builds on the recent release of Boldon James SharePoint Classifier 3.10 which extends cloud-based classification support to organizations using SharePoint Online, as part of Office365 - a first for any classification solution provider. With the release of Box Classifier, Boldon James can now offer the broadest classification support for enterprise cloud services.

In summary, Boldon James Box Classifier delivers the following unique combination of features:

Seamless data protection - unifies classification schemes across Box and other enterprise content management environments, ensuring correct handling rules are applied regardless of data location

Controlled sharing - classification value of a Boldon James labeled document or file automatically determine s its sharing capabilities within Box

Immediate q uarantine of highly sensitive information on upload to Box based upon classification label

Prohibit exposure of highly sensitive data , such as PII, PHI or ITAR controlled data

Common user and administrator experience for all aspects of data classification - from desktop, to mobile, to cloud

About Boldon James

For over 30 years, Boldon James has been a leader in data classification and secure messaging solutions, helping organizations manage and protect sensitive information securely and in compliance with legislation and standards, in some of the most complex and demanding messaging environments in the world.

Boldon James is a wholly-owned subsidiary of QinetiQ plc, with offices worldwide. http://www.boldonjames.com

About QinetiQ

A FTSE250 company, QinetiQ uses its world class knowledge, research and innovation to provide high-end technical expertise and advice, to customers in the global aerospace, defense and security markets. Visit the website at http://www.QinetiQ.com.

Media Contacts:

David Langton

E: pr@boldonjames.com

T: +44(0)-127-050-7800