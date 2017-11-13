

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Monday as ongoing concerns over Brexit negotiations and U.S. tax reform plans kept investors nervous on a light day on the economic front.



The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,381 in late opening deals after losing half a percent on Friday.



Utility EDF plunged more than 7 percent after cutting its profit forecast for next year.



Insurer AXA slid half a percent after simplifying its operating model and appointing a management committee.



Aerospace supplier Safran was marginally lower after its CFM International joint venture signed a fifteen-year maintenance agreement with SilkAir.



