

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,639,300.32 11.5847



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,005,493.58 15.7789



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 864,762.66 19.1523



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,613,958.53 18.1519



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,703,396.50 10.7816



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,784,167.87 10.781



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 41,732,938.89 13.2696



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 304,835.40 14.516



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,650.59 16.9923



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,423,730.57 17.1507



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,224,898.70 11.5171



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,416,434.92 17.6968



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 41,149,583.63 19.595



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,750,705.53 17.8795



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,714,686.47 15.0554



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,580,981.96 15.2017



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,743,358.28 16.5263



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,403,778.74 19.4969



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,641,438.54 17.258



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,743,163.39 10.9752



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,343,209.78 19.186



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,821,156.35 20.0082



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,090,247.24 20.361



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 10/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,386,722.14 18.0625



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,644,329.27 18.0619



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,724,920.99 13.8166



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,102,278.20 20.2565



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,627,280.27 17.3444



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,794,521.03 11.7259



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,607,203.28 20.3557



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 237,041,960.10 17.3657



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,848,225.53 18.5658



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,248,066.45 5.5786



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,985,026.41 19.2225



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,067,492.87 16.423



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,897,760.93 14.5982



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,488,372.82 18.375



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 323,433.81 20.2146



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,331,738.86 20.5067



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,678,344.06 19.7377



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX