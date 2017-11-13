TYAN Introduces Latest HPC and Storage Server Platforms Featuring Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at SC17

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN/sup>, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, exhibits its new line-up of HPC and storage server platforms at SC17 from November 13th-16th in Denver's Colorado Convention Center.

"TYAN's leading portfolio of HPC server platforms are based on the IntelXeonScalable Processors and are designed to accelerate data-intensive and cognitive computing workloads for HPC, artificial intelligence and technical computing markets," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "TYAN empowers its HPC customers with flexibility, providing a range of servers and motherboards designed to let our customers build their own solutions or deploy directly into existing IT environments."

Thunder HX Product Line Optimized for HPC and Artificial Intelligence Applications

Featuring inference performance and a high level of data accuracy in real-time, TYAN's Thunder HX FA77-B7119 and Thunder HX GA88-B5631 are optimized for many of today's emerging cognitive computing workloads such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. The 4U FA77-B7119 supports two Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, 24 DIMM slots and up to 11 PCIe x16 (or 21 PCIe x8) slots; The GA88-B5631 is a 1U server with 12 DIMM slots, up to 5 PCIe x16 slots, and a single Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, which is among the industry's highest density HPC servers available on the market.

TheThunder HX FT77D-B7109 allows a 9th PCIe x16 slot to be installed next to 8 double-wide high performance accelerator cards. The design is ideal for NVMe deployment or high speed networking like 100 Gigabit EDR Infiniband, 100 Gigabit Ethernet, or 100 Gigabit Intel Omni-Path fabric. The platform specializes in massively parallel workloads including scientific computing, genetic sequencing, oil & gas discovery, large scale facial recognition, and cryptography.

TYAN's Thunder HX FT48T-B7105 is a pedestal workstation platform with dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and a total of 6 PCIe x 16 slots and support for up to five high performance workstation graphics cards. This high-end workstation gives maximum I/O to the professional power user, and is aimed at 3D rendering and image processing. TheThunder HX FT48B-B7100 is a 4U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based platform with 7 total PCIe slots, including 4 in x16 lanes and 3 in x8 lanes. The platform is ideal for industrial automation and large scale video capture applications.

Thunder SX Product Line Highlights Extreme Performance, Density and Scalability for Datacenter, Enterprise and Cloud

TYAN's storage platforms span a wide range of hardware specifications. The Thunder SX FA100-B7118 is TYAN's flagship storage server supporting dual socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and 100 3.5" drives in a 4U rackmount form factor. The platform is designed for both cold storage and large-scale object storage applications such as Lustre.

TYAN's Thunder SX TN76-B7102 is a 2U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based storage platform. With the maximum expansion up to 8 PCIe slots, the TN76-B7102 allows users to mix and match combinations of a variety of expansion cards. The platform is designed to support Intel's on-CPU 100Gb/s Omni-Path networking fabric, and is ideal for many Big Data applications, including big data analytics, in-memory databases and data visualization.

The Thunder SX GT62F-B5630 is a 1U server platform designed for hybrid NVMe/SATA cache data storage with support for up to 8 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives along with an OCP v2.0 LAN Mezzanine. The single CPU socket design makes it an ideal platform for workloads that work best within a single NUMA domain and require large amounts of high-speed flash, such as many media streaming applications.