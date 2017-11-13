Enterprise Key Management Market Size Worth $3.61 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalenterprise key management marketis expected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of data breaches and loss of confidential data, coupled with increasingly stringent regulations and compliance standards to safeguard sensitive data from malicious users, have led to the implementation of advanced enterprise security solutions across different industries. The shift of organizations toward a digital environment for offering digital services and the need to protect increasing volumes of sensitive data are expected to drive the enterprise key management market.

Enterprise key management is an essential component of data encryption solutions and involves managing and dealing with generation, exchange, storage, use, destruction, and replacement of cryptographic keys that encrypt different data sources such as emails, databases, disk drives, big data repositories, backup tapes, and data over cloud environments. The key management solutions protect cryptographic keys throughout their lifecycle and restrain unauthorized users from accessing the keys or data.

Organizations are increasingly deploying encryption solutions to protect confidential data, thus, enabling the growth of the enterprise key management market. However, issues related to lack of skilled key management workforce and standardized key management systems are expected to challenge the industry. Furthermore, the high cost and complex deployment of key management solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to technological proliferation and accelerated adoption of digital services

emerged as the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. Disk encryption segment accounted for 37.07% of the overall market share in 2016, however cloud encryption segment will have the highest growth rate

The BFSI segment accounted for 31.9% in 2016. Increased online and mobile transactions, along with data security regulatory mandates will drive the market growth

Increasing investments in cloud-based encryption solutions and the need to protect increasing data volume will drive the growth of the enterprise key management market

The key participants include EMC Corporation, Gemalto N.V., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Thales e-security, Microsoft Azure, Inc., and CA Technologies

Grand View Research has segmented the enterprise key management market on the basis of applications, deployment, enterprise size, verticals, and regions:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Disk Encryption File/Folder Encryption Database Encryption Communication Encryption Cloud encryption

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) On Premise Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) BFSI Government & Defense Healthcare IT & Telecom Retail Utilities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa (MEA)



