Artificial Joints Market Growth Forecast at 5.53% CAGR to 2021 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial joints market report says one trend in the market is increasing demand for MI surgeries. The demand for MI surgeries has been increasing across the world. MI surgeries reduce physical trauma and the risk of infections. This enables patients to recover faster. MI surgeries involve short hospital stay, improve comfort, and enable the early return to work.

Get complete report on Artificial Joints Market spread across 93 pages, analyzing 17 major companies and providing 44 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1229557-global-artificial-joints-market-2017-2021.html .

The analysts forecast global artificial joints market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021. According to the artificial joints market report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of age-related musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders have been the most common disorder that affects the aging population. The most frequent musculoskeletal disorders among the aging population have been osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, fractures, and infections. With aging, musculoskeletal tissues become fragile, loose cartilage resilience, have reduced ligament elasticity, and loose of muscular strength, which reduce the ability of tissues to perform normal functions.

The following companies as the key players in the global artificial joints market are DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Arthrex, Acumed, Aesculap Implant Systems, AK Medical, BioPro, DJO Surgical, Extremity Medical, Integra LifeSciences, JRI Orthopaedics, Lima Corporate (acquired by EQT VII), Medtronic, Orthofix, and Wright Medical.

Order a copy of Global Artificial Joints Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1229557 .

Artificial joints are metal or plastic parts that are surgically implanted to replace a natural body joint. When placed inside the body, artificial joints are known as prostheses. They are made from ceramics, alloy, or other materials such as biomaterials. Artificial joints are commonly used for knee, hip, shoulder, and other small joints such as wrist and elbow. The increasing incidence of arthritis and the growth of the aging population have driven the growth of the global artificial joints market. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of surgeries. The high cost of joint surgeries can affect the growth of the global artificial joints market. Due to technological advances, the cost of artificial joints and related procedures has been increasing. For instance, in the US, hip replacement surgery costs between $40,000 and $42,000 and knee replacement surgery costs between $33,000 and $35,000. The increasing cost of joint replacement surgeries has forced people to opt for other alternative treatments such as medication, exercise, and injections.

Related report is Global Cranial Implants Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global cranial implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021. One trend in the cranial implants market is growing demand for 3D printing/modeling. The anatomically challenging 3D approach for skull reconstruction requires a lot of patience along with expertise. The advances in medical imaging and instrumentation made this 3D approach a globally accepted method to repair the cranial defects.

Top players in the global cranial implants market: B. Braun Melsungen, DePuy Synthes, KLS Martin, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Anatomics, BioArchitects, Bioplate, EUROS, evonos, Jeil Medical, Kelyniam Global, Medartis, Medtronic, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance, OssDsign, OsteoMed, OsteoSymbionics, Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale, Tecomet, and Xilloc Medical. Browse completes Cranial Implants Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1229584-global-cranial-implants-market-2017-2021.html .

Explore other new reports on Medical Devices Market http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml