Pharma IQ's Clinical Trial Supply Event Returns in January 2018

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Clinical Trial Supply Forum is to be held at Hurlingham Club, London on the 22 - 24 January 2018 and will bring together senior clinical trial supply experts to spark innovation and revolutionise best practices.

The latest agenda featuring 20+ speakers from around the world can be viewed here - this is our most interactive format to date and is not to be missed.

New Topics for 2018

Janssen share their JIT and E-labeling solutions to give you more efficiency and insight on how to increase your supply chain efficiency

share their JIT and E-labeling solutions to give you more efficiency and insight on how to increase your supply chain efficiency Evaluate the Direct to Patient model with a presentation from World Courier the addresses the real meaning of 'patient centricity' and analyse regulations and protocol considerations

the addresses the real meaning of 'patient centricity' and analyse regulations and protocol considerations Hear from GS1 and Abbvie on how to navigate different regulations across the EU and globally, and establish the best timeline to managing the complexity of international guidelines

and on how to navigate different regulations across the EU and globally, and establish the best timeline to managing the complexity of international guidelines Expedite your timelines asRochediscuss how to combine stability and flexibility within clinical supply, and plan how to meet the upcoming challenges of adaptive trials

Exciting sessions to get involved:

Back by popular demand! Join our round table sessions with Lundbeck, CSL Behring, OPKO biologics and Cheisi on key topics facing the industry today!

Our SWOT analysis will tear apart your CTS strategy, find its weakness and strengths and give you the opportunity to create the most efficient plan moving forward

Join our Panel Discussion with Roche and Lundbeck on managing cost across the whole supply chain and benchmark your strategy to optimise your efficiencies

Live polling! Use this opportunity to interact with your peers about the key points being discussed so far and share your opinion with everyone in the room!

about the key points being discussed so far and share your opinion with everyone in the room! Attend our famous themed Drinks Reception giving you the chance to network with new contacts or perhaps catch up with some old colleagues

giving you the chance to network with new contacts or perhaps catch up with some old colleagues 3 insightful workshopson the 22nd January tailored to hone in your challenges in an exclusive informal setting! Book now before spaces run out!

Find the programme, event details and registration information about the event on clinicaltrialsupply.iqpc.co.uk, phone +44(0)20-7368-9300 or email: enquire@iqpc.co.uk

Media Contact: Rumina Akther, Marketing Manager rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk or call +44(0)207-368-9300

Press are invited to attend this important industry summit, if you would like to a complimentary press pass please email Rumina Akther using the above details.