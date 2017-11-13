European Facilities Management Market Moving toward Service Integration and Sophisticated Advisory Services

European clients demand added value and innovative solutions, finds Frost & Sullivan's Home and Building team

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated facilities management (IFM) continues to represent the fastest-growing segment of the European facility management (FM) industry. The industry will continue to move toward service integration and sophisticated advisory services focussed on business productivity. While European clients are demanding added value and innovative solutions, with areas such as workplace management, sustainability, data analytics, and energy management all growing in popularity, multinational companies are likely to be challenged by national FM vendors moving into IFM and heightened merger and acquisition activities.

Frost & Sullivan's research, "European Integrated Facilities Management Market," provides a full competitive analysis, including market share, of the European market as a whole and at a regional level. It includes market revenue and growth forecast to 2022 as well as analysis by country, service type, delivery model, vertical end-user market, and contract type. European regions assessed include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia, and the Alpine region.

To access more information on this analysis, please click here.

"The European IFM market is yet to see full consolidation. However, this will change in the next few years as firms add to their service capabilities by building hard FM skills and moving towards more integrated offerings," said John Raspin, Partner at Frost & Sullivan.

To survive and thrive in this highly competitive market, IFM companies need to embrace key market trends, including:

Cloud-hosted analytics to drive remote management for technical services and preventative maintenance;

to drive remote management for technical services and preventative maintenance; New business models such as anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) models to utilise technology to shift from CAPEX to OPEX;

such as anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) models to utilise technology to shift from CAPEX to OPEX; Social and demographics changes such as technology, labour force, and workforce change management to increase value creation;

such as technology, labour force, and workforce change management to increase value creation; Industry Mega Trends such as industrial internet of things, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and intelligent robots to transform IFM services across Europe in terms of service delivery options and customer behaviour.

"Commercial multinationals have long taken the lead in reaping the benefits of IFM," noted Raspin. "With lessons learnt from the commercial market, industrial multinationals are expected to increase their presence in this market whilst also bringing new, challenging demands for vendors."

European Integrated Facilities Management Market is part of Frost & Sullivan's Home & Building Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

European Integrated Facilities Management Market

MD06_19 E&E

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe

P: +44 (0)208 996 8589

E: kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

http://www.frost.com