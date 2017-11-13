In the period 6 November 2017 to 10 November 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.3 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 194.0 million were bought back, equivalent to 64.7 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 45:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 6 November 2017 9,756 65.75 641,457 7 November 2017 9,756 65.50 639,018 8 November 2017 14,6,34 65.75 962,186 9 November 2017 24,390 65.25 1,591,448 10 November 2017 21,951 65.33 1,434,059 Accumulated during the period 80,487 65.45 5,268,167 Accumulated under the share 3,260,973 59.48 193,964,506 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,591,200 own shares, equivalent to 3.4% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





06 November 07 November 08 November 09 November 10 November 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 9.756 65,75 9.756 65,50 14.634 65,75 24.390 65,25 21.951 65,33 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 9.756 65,75 9.756 65,50 14.634 65,75 24.390 65,25 21.951 65,33 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



06 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 65,75 ---------------------------------------------- 49 65,50 XCSE 20171106 11:38:00.333966 1.951 65,50 XCSE 20171106 15:33:48.897803 1.705 66,00 XCSE 20171106 16:07:14.249006 295 66,00 XCSE 20171106 16:07:14.249006 5.756 65,75 XCSE 20171106 16:10:37.150511



07 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 65,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 65,50 XCSE 20171107 10:58:27.653482 37 65,50 XCSE 20171107 14:01:32.494212 237 65,50 XCSE 20171107 14:01:32.494212 726 65,50 XCSE 20171107 14:01:32.494212 2.000 65,50 XCSE 20171107 16:26:26.844058 5.756 65,50 XCSE 20171107 16:33:17.746855



08 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 65,75 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 65,50 XCSE 20171108 11:24:06.929734 2.000 65,50 XCSE 20171108 15:49:40.205800 3.000 66,00 XCSE 20171108 16:25:49.182433 8.634 65,75 XCSE 20171108 16:28:34.955107



09 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 65,25 ---------------------------------------------- 1.809 66,00 XCSE 20171109 10:22:59.498082 191 66,00 XCSE 20171109 10:22:59.498082 1.000 66,00 XCSE 20171109 12:30:40.800160 3.000 65,50 XCSE 20171109 15:31:13.653934 4.000 64,50 XCSE 20171109 15:57:03.801189 14.390 65,25 XCSE 20171109 16:03:10.745566



10 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 65,33 ---------------------------------------------- 3.000 65,00 XCSE 20171110 10:36:08.026389 622 65,50 XCSE 20171110 15:15:25.384169 1.500 65,50 XCSE 20171110 15:15:25.384169 2.378 65,50 XCSE 20171110 16:15:41.629614 1.500 65,50 XCSE 20171110 16:15:41.629614 12.951 65,33 XCSE 20171110 16:24:48.424173



