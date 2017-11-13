JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Steketee for Smart Farming Precision Agriculture Solutions to Increase Farmers' Efficiency

Visit Steketee at Agritechnica (https://www.jltmobile.com/agritechnica), Stand 25/J23,

November 12-18, Hannover, Germany

JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Steketee for Smart Farming Precision Agriculture Solutions to Increase Farmers' Efficiency

The Steketee partnership is an important milestone in JLT's long-term commitment to develop rugged computer solutions for the agriculture industry

Växjö, Sweden, November 13th, 2017 * * *JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that it has entered into a partnership with Machinefabriek Steketee B.V., who are using JLT VERSO+ 10 rugged computers to integrate their Smart Farming solutions for precision agriculture. Steketee is a leading developer of high-tech weeding and soil cultivation machines, used by arable farmers and horticulturalists worldwide.

Leveraging its extensive experience in the agriculture industry, Steketee develops innovative Smart Farming solutions that increase farmers' efficiency and improve crop yields through the use of IT. Their IC-Light hoeing solution uses a high-definition integrated camera to detect crops in the field and to render a digital image that can be used to detect cultivated crops and enable hoeing machine alignment with outstanding accuracy. The digital image can also be used to measure green surfaces, capture discolorations or count crops. Integrating the IC-Light solution with the rugged VERSO+ 10 computer from JLT Mobile Computers brings exceptional reliability and high computing performance.

The rugged VERSO+ 10 computer deployed in Steketee cultivation solutions is designed to withstand significant temperature changes, severe vibrations, bright sunlight and is IP65 dust and waterproof, making it ideal for use in the agriculture industry.

"The compact format, high performance and great resistance to wear and tear make the rugged PCs from JLT very suitable to our needs," confirms the R&D Director at Steketee. "The ease with which they can be mounted and dismounted in the farmers' tractors is another great advantage as this simplifies service and allows devices to be ported between tractors or removed at the end of the working day to prevent theft."

Featuring the revolutionary JLT PowerTouch display technology, the VERSO+ 10 computer provides a user-friendly experience comparable to modern consumer devices - both with a gloved and ungloved hand - while being virtually unbreakable. The clear and bright projected capacitive touch screen makes it perfectly readable in any conditions, including direct sunlight, enabling real-time visualization of field mapping information right in the field.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com).

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2016 was SEK 127 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com). You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/103734/?pathWildcard=103734) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jltmobile).

2017-11-13 JLT Selected by Steketee for Smart Farming Solutions (http://hugin.info/3085/R/2149184/824750.pdf)



