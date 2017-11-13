The solar project Central Fotovoltaica do Corvo will be built by EDA, the Portuguese archipelago's power utility, and will be used to reduce the island of Corvo's reliance on fossil fuels.

The government of the Portuguese Autonomous Region of the Azores announced the construction of the archipelago's first MW-sized PV project.

The PV power plant will be built on the island of Corvo by local power utility Empresa de Eletrciidade dos Açores (EDA) in 2018. Construction of the project, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...