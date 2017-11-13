Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media

International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial

statements

ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the

publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-13 / 10:37

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / English: November 15, 2017 English:

http://www.adpeppergroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/

quarterly-reports/



2017-11-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany

Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com



End of News DGAP News Service



628273 2017-11-13



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 13, 2017 04:37 ET (09:37 GMT)