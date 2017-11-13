Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media
International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-13 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / English: November 15, 2017 English:
http://www.adpeppergroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/
quarterly-reports/
2017-11-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
