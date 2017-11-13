Nano Dimension Ltd.: World Premier of Nano Dimension's DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer for Advanced Additive Manufacturing of Electronics at productronica and IDTechEx

First of its kind DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D eliminates the bottlenecks and process inefficiencies in electronics development, accelerating the way innovative products are designed, tested and brought to market

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D Printed Electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), will publicly unveil the commercially-available DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer at events in the United States and Europe this week. The groundbreaking 3D printer for professional electronics manufacturing breaks restrictive technology barriers, enabling designers and engineers - for the first time - to 3D-print metal and polymer simultaneously to achieve in-house prototyping of professional printed circuit boards (PCB) and functional electronic circuits.

The DragonFly 2020 Pro eliminates many of the complex workflow processes, as well as time and resources, that would otherwise be required to create a PCB prototype using traditional methods. Thanks to Nano Dimension, electronics hardware development can now be optimized to enable a new level of agility.

There is no need to wait for weeks for a custom multilayer PCB prototype to be fabricated off-site. The revolutionary DragonFly 2020 Pro can 3D-print an entire multilayer board overnight, allowing designers and engineers to test and iterate on-the-fly, to speed up time to market, develop improved products, increase innovation and keep sensitive design information in-house.

Nano Dimension's advanced additive manufacturing technology is a precise inkjet deposition system, which enables printing of high-resolution trace and space and construction of the full range of multilayer PCB features. This makes the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer the ultimate one-stop printing solution for electronics designers and engineers.

"The DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer is an industry breakthrough, eliminating complex, time-consuming prototyping, and manufacturing processes," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "For the very first time, companies engaged in electronics development can validate new concepts overnight, accelerate product ideation, validation and shorten time to market."

See the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer at these global events:

productronica in Hall B2, Booth 201, at the Messe München Convention Center from November 14-17.

IDTechEx in Booth L02, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California from November 15-16.

See a video of the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer in action here.

Companies interested in becoming a reseller can connect with a Nano Dimension team member here.

Learn more about becoming a service provider or OEM here.

See first-hand the advantages of the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer at our new Customer Experience Center (CEC). For more information or to schedule a visit to our CEC, contact us here.

Follow Nano Dimension on Twitter and Facebook, and connect on LinkedIn.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential of its DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 7, 2017, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC | 917-607-8654 | msegal@ms-ir.com

NANO DIMENSION Press CONTACT

Candice Perodeau/Alan Ryan | 508-475-0025 x112 | Nano-Di@rainierco.com

SOURCE: Nano Dimension Ltd.



