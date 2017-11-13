

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production grew as expected in September, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production increased by unadjusted 5.4 percent year-on-year, following August's 4.3 percent increase. The annual rate for September came in line with the estimate published on November 8.



Similarly, production on a working-day adjusted basis, climbed 8.1 percent annually, as initially estimated. Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent in September, also in line with preliminary estimate.



During January to September, industrial production increased 5.2 percent, as estimated, from the same period of the previous year.



