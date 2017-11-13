

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group (MFG, MZHOF.OB) reported Monday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 11.5 percent to 316.65 billion Japanese yen from prior year's 358.18 billion yen. Earnings per share were 12.47 yen, down from 14.11 yen a year ago.



Ordinary profit, however, grew 2.4 percent from last year to 431.31 billion yen. Ordinary income increased 12.8 percent to 1.76 trillion yen from 1.56 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects attributable profit of 550 billion yen or 21.68 yen per share, down 8.8 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX