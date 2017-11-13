Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 13/11/2017 / 17:43 UTC+8 Press Release *Stan Group Continues Rapidly Expanding in Hong Kong * Tang's Living Group, the Group's Hospitality Operator, Opens New Hotels and Pursues Projects in the Greater Bay Area (13th November, 2017, Hong Kong) Stan Group (Holdings) Limited ("Stan Group") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to expand in Hong Kong with the openings of Hotel Ease?Tsuen Wan and Club East. The Group now has 7 operating hotels and 11 hotels in the development pipeline through its hospitality operator, Tang's Living Group, which is also pursuing new undertakings in the Greater Bay Area. Four lifestyle brands (Hotel COZi, Hotel Ease, Minimal Hotels and T.Lodge) and a clubhouse brand (Club East) are part of Tang's Living Group. The properties cater to guests wanting a hotel that handles the basics of their stay exceptionally well, ensuring a superior experience. Additionally, the properties address the needs of a rapidly growing and underserved segment the Group believes will shape the future of the midscale category. Stan Tang, chairman of Stan Group and chief executive officer of Tang's Living Group, said, "Our extensive consumer research identified a clear opportunity to reach an important set of business and youth travellers from the APAC midscale market. We applied our insights and expertise to deliver an experience combining modern design, superior guest rooms, stylish public spaces and great service at an affordable price. In the future, all our hotel brands will continue focusing on delivering what our guests want while bringing value to the Group's portfolio as a whole." The launch of Hotel Ease?Tsuen Wan and Club East will bolster the Group's reputation for innovation and corporate development while pleasing guests and creating shared value for the local community. The Group's hotel brands were created around a set of key priorities: taking a new approach to design, ensuring an easy and comfortable travel experience, serving a new customer segment and pursuing social innovation. The properties will focus on wellness-centred travel and active ageing through various offerings. For instance, some properties will provide the amenities needed for guests to practice yoga in their rooms, and others will offer special programmes, including a Tai Chi course for older travellers looking to stay healthy while visiting friends and family. Additionally, Tang's Living Group has entered into a partnership with another Stan Group entity, THE WAVE. A co-working and entrepreneurial platform, it is part of the Group's property division. Next, it will seek to accommodate the rising demand for entrepreneurial development in the Greater Bay Area by incorporating co-living and co-working spaces into new hotels. Through this, the Group aims to serve the local start up community while facilitating exchange and entrepreneurial development between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. *Picture 1:* Senior management of Stan Group (Holdings) Limited and Tang's Living Group officiate at the grand opening ceremony: Mr. Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group and CEO of Tang's Living Group (2nd from left), Mr. Tang Shing-bor, Honorable Chairman of Stan Group (4th from left), Mr. Howard Yeung, Chief Finanical Officer of Stan Group (3rd from right) and Mr. Eric Cheng, Vice President of Operations and Group General Manager of Tang's Living Group (4th from the right) *About Stan Group and Tang's Living Group* Based in Hong Kong, Stan Group's business operations encompass property development, hotels, F&B and finance management. By acting with integrity and in the spirit of innovation, Stan Group has enjoyed an outstanding reputation since its inception and is currently pursuing new developments. The four core business areas of Stan Group - SG Properties, SG Hospitality, SG Communication Services and SG Financial Services - are dedicated to offering a range of exceptional products and services for the people of Hong Kong. www.stangroup.com.hk [1] Stan Group is continuing to create shared value today with tomorrow in mind. With a portfolio of 18 projects (representing over 3,500 rooms) operated by Tang's Living Group in Hong Kong, the Group is committed to creating shared value through its business operations. Tang's Living Group actively pursues solutions to problems in the communities in which it operates and oversees a clubhouse brand and a collection of hotel establishment: Hotel COZi, Hotel Ease, Minimal Hotels and T.Lodge. For more details on Tang's Living Group, please www.tangsliving.com [2] *For media enquiries, please contact:* Carmen Lam Andy Hung Public Affairs Senior Manager Public Affairs Manager Tel: +852 2201 9682 Tel: +852 2201 9663 Email: carmen.lam@stangroup.com.hk Email: andy.hung@stangroup.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NQQRWGXNRC [3] Document title: Stan Group Continues Rapidly Expanding in Hong Kong 13/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b365c850478181092e2b391e3105c98&application_id=628271&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04b13ced83004c0e3eb64df1878098d5&application_id=628271&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ac3061342f24e81749a336a69dcaa8d&application_id=628271&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)