The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on November 13, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000650038 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03022B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03022B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-11-15 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2022-09-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,320 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,338 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,345 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 40 600 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 050 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 15 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 14 978 371,55 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.