On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,058,851 314.85 333,380,641.48 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 November 2017 4,166 364.93 1,520,295.88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 November 2017 6,000 365.54 2,193,239.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 November 2017 4,430 368.44 1,632,191.86 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9November 2017 5,611 369.02 2,070,557.75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 November 2017 5,500 367.99 2,023,927.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,084,558 316.09 342,820,854.32 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,226,245 shares, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



