The scheme has been in place since 2014 and includes new projects as well as renewable energy power projects benefitting from previous support.

The European Commission has approved Spain's scheme supporting electricity generation from renewable energy sources, high efficiency cogeneration of heat and power and waste.

The EC said that the scheme complies with the EU state aid rules and that it ensures that the use of public funds is limited alongside no overcompensation.

The Commission also stressed that the scheme's 40,000 beneficiaries, which include recent and new projects as well as existing renewable energy power facilities that were benefitting from previous incentive programs, receive support through a premium on top of ...

