dapulse Becomes monday.com to Reflect their Vision to Solve Work Challenges for All Teams

Name Change Signifies Company's Evolution As Platform Surpasses 170,000 Paying Users Worldwide

Today, dapulse, one of the world's fastest growing startups, announced it is renaming to monday.com. The new name is inspired by the company's broader commitment to spark a dialogue on how to improve working together as humans. monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency.

monday.com's rapid growth, doubling in size every 5 months, is attributed to its unique breakthrough as the intuitive solution for teams of all types, including from non-technology sectors. What began as a tool for startup managers, evolved into a platform for anyone working together; ranging from two freelancers collaborating on a project to large teams working across a Fortune 500 company.

"In becoming monday.com, our vision is finally encapsulated in our name," said Roy Mann, CEO and co-founder of monday. "I've never agreed with the term 'Project Management' because it isn't really projects that we're managing, it's people. People are any company's most valuable resource and as people, we all face the same workplace challenges. Naming our company monday.com represents our effort to solve those challenges. While we can't tackle every problem our users face at work, we're going to try."

Coinciding with the renaming, recent updates to the team management platform include a dramatically faster operating technology, ready-made onboarding templates for teams across a variety business verticals, and improved mobile apps for iOS and Android.

"We continue to be inspired by how teams use our platform in ways we never imagined. It is our brilliant and creative user community that helped us define what we're here to do," says Eran Zinman, CTO and Co-Founder of monday. "As we grew, we refined our values and our voice. The only thing missing was a name that epitomized our transformation, until we found monday."

Since launching in 2014, monday.com has provided a fundamentally different way for teams to work together. monday.com is trusted by thousands of teams around the world including Adidas, the Boston Celtics, Discovery Channel, McDonald's, NBC Universal, Samsung, Uber, and WeWork, among over 18,000 others.

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented gradually across the platform throughout the remaining calendar year of 2017. To date, monday.com has raised $34.1 Million in funding.

About monday.com

monday.com is a team management platform designed to improve work processes and create an environment of transparency in business. As a web-based SaaS company, monday.com facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage teams and entire operations. Investors include Insight Venture Partners, Entree Capital, and Genesis Partners.

Headquartered in Israel, the tool is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and currently has over 18,000 paying teams around the world from over 140 countries.

Sign-up for a free trial at www.monday.com, with plans starting at $5 per team member.

