City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 10-November-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.05p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 10-November-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 76.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 76.82p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP30.25m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528