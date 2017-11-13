Leading provider of sportsbook software solutions and B2B services Delasport has been shortlisted in the category "Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation" at the 2017 SBC Awards. The event is set to take place on the 5th of December at the HAC Artillery Garden in London, with the goal to recognize and award the very best operators and suppliers in the evolving iGaming industry. The SBC Awards are held for the fourth year in a row, with this year's edition promising to be the most grandiose and eventful one yet.

Delasport is one of the finalists in the competitive category "Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation" because of the success of the company's proprietary sportsbook platform. The software sports a rich betting coverage and a one-of-a-kind odds compiling algorithm, as well as a great variety of sport events and markets. One of the software's main advantages is the inclusion of Asian View an alternative layout that has been growing more and more popular in Europe. The platform is quickly gaining recognition among both new and veteran operators, and is set to take the world of online sports betting by storm.

Ran Fodor, CEO of Delasport, commented on the company's nomination for the prestigious award:

"Being shortlisted in this specific category is a great achievement for us, and stands as a testament to all the time and hard work we invested in our sportsbook platform. Here at Delasport we believe that constant innovation and dedicated effort are key to the progress of our industry, and we are always striving to improve our products and services. I would like to thank SBC for this nomination, and I am looking forward to the main event itself."

Delasport was founded back in 2010 with a head office in Gibraltar. Due to the company's rapid growth, it now has multiple branches spread across Europe and Asia, and more than 150 employees. Taking a leading role in the world of online gambling entertainment, Delasport offers a vast array of high-end products that enable launching and growing new operations in the sports betting industry, as well as expanding current platforms and propelling further development. For more information, please visit the company's official website.

