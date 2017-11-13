

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced the company forecasts that airlines in the Middle East will need 3,350 new airplanes over the next 20 years, valued at an estimated $730 billion. Around the world, Boeing has forecasted long-term demand for 41,030 new airplanes, valued at $6.1 trillion.



'Traffic growth in the Middle East is expected to grow at 5.6 percent annually during the next 20 years,' said Randy Tinseth, vice president of Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



