LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire SKIN SCIENTIFIC LLC.

Skin Scientific is an exceptional ecommerce retailer that provides cutting edge, scientifically advanced topical anti-aging skincare products. The company offers unique formulations with ingredients that are selected based on scientific studies that provide sufficient evidence to their effectiveness in improving the quality and appearance of the face, eyes and neck, producing noticeable results.

Skin Scientific's primary moisturizer is a topical cream that is used for reduction of the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and improving skin texture. Skin Scientific acts to reverse the effects of biology and the environment, thereby improving the skin's overall appearance. The science-backed formulations of Skin Scientific have been shown to provide additional collagen molecules to the skin, creating a more youthful looking appearance.

All Skin Scientific products come from their contracted, and FDA inspected, multi-million-dollar facility. Additionally, all products are 'GMP' certified, meaning: 'Good Manufacturing Practice', which assures that customers receive the exact same effective ingredients and potency in its product blends every time.

Skin Scientific has experienced extraordinary growth since its inception in late 2016; selling products to over 28K customers, generating more than $3 million in sales in its first year in business. The acquisition includes a website, (https://getskinscientific.com/), social media accounts, all Skin Scientific trademarked brands and copyrights, all current customer accounts, merchant accounts, fulfillment, customer service facilities and existing inventory.

Momentous CEO Kurt Neubauer stated, "In today's economy, digital marketing and ecommerce is on an explosive growth path. Skin Scientific will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio as we continue to consider additional ecommerce and digital acquisition targets."

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (MMEG) is a social media gaming, ecommerce and digital media company focused on providing unique and entertaining experiences for its subscribers and members on a global scale.

The Company's strategic expansion plans are balanced between accelerating organic growth of its existing media and gaming properties, to the acquisition of profitable and sustainable businesses that are highly complementary to MMEG's operations.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's website at www.momentousent.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.

Tom Nelson

480-326-8577

tenassociates33@gmail.com



