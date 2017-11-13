CACI Limited, information systems and marketing solutions provider, has acquired UK digital mapping and data specialist Mapmechanics Limited.

Mapmechanics has over 30 years' experience of using map-based data to provide solutions to complex business decisions, as well as providing comprehensive global map data, alongside market-leading GIS, logistics and optimisation software. Mapmechanics will join CACI's Location Planning Group, strengthening its existing capability to support clients geo-spatial targeting decisions.

Greg Bradford, CACI's Chief Executive, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome the Mapmechanics team and portfolio. Their expertise and track record in a range of specialised map based technologies is highly respected in the industry and by their clients. It complements CACI's current location planning capabilities and will enable us together to offer a wider and more tailored range of solutions to our clients."

Chris Greenwood, Mapmechanics' Managing Director, adds:

"There's clear synergy between our leading mapping and optimisation knowledge and services and CACI's location planning solutions. By combining our expertise and reach, we can help our customers solve their key business challenges with a full range of tailored and off the shelf solutions and services. We're excited about the opportunity to develop our offerings as part of a successful team that shares our commitment to customer focus and digital innovation."

Established in 1975, CACI employs more than 850 staff in the UK and Europe and provides a wide range of information, consultancy and technology solutions to both public and private sector clients. We help many of the UK's leading organisations to use data and information to make better business decisions and manage their customer engagement more effectively to drive value.

CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc., an IT services company publicly traded on the NYSE and employing over 21,000 staff across more than 120 offices globally. www.caci.co.uk

