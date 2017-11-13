Automotive Upholstery Market is Driven by Increasing Demand for Automotive, Traditional and Marine Applications Till 2021: Million Insights

FELTON, California, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive upholstery market is expected to experience an upswing in the years to come. The work of providing furniture, especially with seats, springs, padding, webbing, fabric and leather covers encompass the term upholstery. Equivalently the term is applicable to automobile, domestic, airplane, furniture and also mattresses. A person dealing in upholstery is always referred as upholsterer.

Upholstery can be of several types namely traditional upholstery, automobile upholstery, commercial upholstery and marine upholstery. Traditional upholstery is a craft for padding and covering chairs, seats and sofas prior to the development of sewing machines, plastic foam &synthetic fabrics. Wood or webbed platform is mainly used and mainly involves springs, lashings, stuffings of animal hair, grasses & coir, etc., built up by hand. Automobile upholstery also known as trimmer, coach trimmer, motor trimmer and many skills are required in upholstery.

Most automotive trimmers work either in automotive design or with aftermarket trim shops engaged in repairs, restorations or conversions for customers. Commercial upholstery is a type of upholstery mostly offered to businesses and other commercial purposes. In marine upholstery, dampness, sunlight and rough usage is considered. Vinyl is used against UV and cold-cracking resistance.

From the commercial point of view, interior design of car is getting more and more crucial for consumers buying decision. In fact, the buying decision largely depends on a car's interior. Automotive upholstery is thus a significant part of interiors. In this regards, OEM are anticipated to register a faster growth than the aftermarket, but the aftermarket suppliers might experience expansion due to customization trends and growth in disposable income in Southeast Asia. The average cost of a vehicle is gradually increasing which propels the market growth for original equipment manufacturers.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of automotive upholstery market include growth in demand for automotive and high disposable income. Additionally, automotive upholstery market gains a positive traction in terms of style.

Availability of custom features at almost every workshop contributes to the market growth. However, stringent government regulations are likely to impede the market growth. On the basis of product, the automotive upholstery market is segmented into natural fabrics and synthetics. On the basis of application, the automotive upholstery market is segmented into traditional upholstery, automobile upholstery, commercial upholstery and marine upholstery.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the automotive upholstery market spans North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and India. Southeast Asia dominates the global market. Europe ranks second in the global market in terms of export and import followed by North America. China is anticipated to grow rapidly during the assessment period owing to constant upgrade in technology and latest trends. The key players in the automotive upholstery market include Morbern, Brentano, Carnegie, Panaz, Milliken, Designtex, Momentum Group, Backhausen, Bernhardt, and Braqueni.

