TV Display Driver IC Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gains to 2016: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global TV Display Driver IC Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. A display driver is a kind of semiconductor comprising an integrated circuit that acts an interface microprocessor and a TV display. The factors that propel the growth of the TV Display Driver IC Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, changing standard of living and technological innovations.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost. TV Display Driver IC Market is classified on the basis of type and geography. TV Display Driver IC Market is classified by type as HDTV, Full HDTV, 4K2K TV, and others. TV Display Driver IC Market is classified based on geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

By geography, Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of theTV Display Driver IC Market. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the TV Display Driver IC Market include Novatek Microelectronic, and Himax Technologies.

The other prominent players operating in theTV Display Driver IC Market include Fitipower, Silicon Works, Illitek, Samsung Electronics, Lusem, MagnaChip, Orise, Raydium Semiconductor, Sitronix Technology, and others. These players are focusing on inorganic developments to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

