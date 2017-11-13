Alexo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system, today announced that ALX148 preclinical results have been selected for an oral presentation at the 59th ASH Annual Meeting Exposition, Dec. 9-12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Title: ALX148 Is a High Affinity SIRPa Fusion Protein That Blocks CD47, Enhances the Activity of Anti-Cancer Antibodies and Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Has a Favorable Safety Profile in Preclinical Models

Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical-Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: New Tools and Emerging Immune-Modulatory Approaches for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2017

Presentation Time: 10:15 am ET

Room: Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, Level 1, C101 auditorium

Publication Number: 112

About Alexo Therapeutics

Alexo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a fusion protein that comprises an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to enhance the efficacy of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. www.alexotherapeutics.com

