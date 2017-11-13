Raff Law Models the Timberland Killington Hiker Boot in JD's AW17 Campaign

LONDON, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Timberland introduces a special make-up of the Killington Hiker Boot sold exclusively at JD, with a campaign featuring style influencer Rafferty Law.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602119/Timberland.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602128/Killington_Hiker_Boot.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/602131/Timberland_JD.jpg )



The bespoke capsule collection features four colourways of the iconic Killington Hiker Boot, a staple of urban wear embellished by reflective details on the branding tags and laces.

After collaborating with the brand in SS17, Raff and Timberland have continued their partnership by launching a revisited boot with a dedicated campaign for retailer JD, that sees the young uprising trend-setter owning the streets of London and its secret urban spots. The campaign demonstrates how theSensorflex technology has been developed to meet the challenges of modern life.

Timberland at its refined best, the Killington Boot will fast become synonymous with the brand, a classic in both look and build.The ultimate all-rounder, this icon brings together functionality, authentic heritage and a timeless sophistication in one easy to wear package. Autumn Winter 2017 maintains that traditionwith therelease of a pinnacle product.

Timberland Killington Boots - £110.

LINK TO IMAGERY: https://we.tl/a97iKZSPht