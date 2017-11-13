Monday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the third quarter of 2017. Consolidated revenue was up by 12% and EBIT improved by 3%. Full-year EBIT guidance is maintained in the DKK 1,065-1,135 million range.



Highlights



-- Schouw & Co.'s consolidated revenue grew by 12% in the third quarter of 2017 to DKK 4,835 million -- EBIT was up by 3% to DKK 362 million -- Acquisitions made in 2017 added 7% to revenue and 8% to EBIT -- Cash flows from operating activities were up by DKK 327 million to DKK 689 million -- Important capacity-increasing investments in Norway and Malaysia completed -- BioMar's acquisition of Alimentsa has now closed and the company has been consolidated -- Schouw & Co. now expects full-year 2017 revenue of about DKK 16.9 billion -- The Group maintains its guidance of full-year EBIT in the DKK 1,065-1,135 million range



Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.



"At Schouw & Co., we are committed to future-proofing the strategic platforms of our businesses, and we are investing in capacity, innovation and developing our organisations for the long term. In recent years, we have invested heavily in company acquisitions, growth and expansion and are now firmly positioned and ready for the future.



Our businesses operate in competitive growth markets with natural fluctuations in available capacity over time. There are indications of excess capacity occurring in the near future, which would make markets even more competitive and put prices, terms and conditions under pressure. However, we are confident that the long-term perspectives remain intact and that the investments we've made to future-proof each of our businesses will produce opportunities for profitable long-term growth."



