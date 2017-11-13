The solar panel manufacturing facility will be located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and will serve Brazil and other markets in Latin America.

The government of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte announced that the solar module factory planned by the Chinese manufacturer Chint will have an annual capacity of around 200 MW, and that it will be located in the municipality of Extremoz.

The planning of the factory was presented by the Latam director of the company, Jackie Xiang, in a

