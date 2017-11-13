ESMO Precision Medicine Glossary Set to Pave the Way for Consistent Communication Between Oncologists, Researchers and Cancer Patients

LUGANO, Switzerland, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ESMO has published today the ESMO Precision Medicine Glossary with 43 definitions set to pave the way for consistent communication on precision medicine between oncologists, researchers and patients by standardising the language in the field.

ESMO has been a leading authority on shaping the paradigm shift in cancer treatment towards precision medicine, a field often dominated by poor definitions and miscommunication, which tailors therapeutic interventions to the individual molecular features of a patient and/or their disease. [DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/annonc/mdu217]

With this glossary, ESMO provides a common terminology for oncologist improving the understanding and communication in this field. "It will maximise our use of precision medicine to benefit patients with cancer," said Fabrice André, co-author of the paper. This glossary includes all the newconceptsin precision medicine that have emerged in the last 5-10 years. The Glossary is published on Annals of Oncology [DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/annonc/mdx707].

Full story: http://bit.ly/2zTGiAf

