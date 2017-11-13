EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 14.11.2017
20 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB will be listed as of 14.11.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
**************************************************************************
TIEDOTE 13.11.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 14.11.2017
20 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652784
