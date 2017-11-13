Transformer Monitoring System Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3 Bn by 2027 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Recent market study on transformer monitoring systems has uncovered global aspects influencing the growth of the market in a new publication titled "Transformer Monitoring System Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)", skilfully crafted by FMI. The research report unveils in-depth analysis on numerous factors along with key participants involved in transformer monitoring systems. Key trends, drivers, developments and innovations and restraints have been included in this research report that impact the growth of the global market for transformer monitoring systems. An all-inclusive angle of the global transformer monitoring system market has been assessed with a weighted market segmentation that covers every aspect of the market. Along with historical data representations and current scenario of the global market, future market insights have been deduced for a period of 10 years starting from 2017 till 2027.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Global Transformer Monitoring System Market: Forecast Analysis

The global market for transformer monitoring system market is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2017-2027. Research says that the global transformer monitoring system market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 10.4% during the period of assessment to reach a value of more than US$ 3 Bn by the end of the assessment year from a valuation of US$ 1346.3 Mn in 2017.

View Report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/transformer-monitoring-system-market

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global transformer monitoring system market is segmented by product, by installation type, by application, by end use and by region.

By product type, the market is segmented by hardware and software. Hardware is further categorized by direct winding transformer monitors and intelligent transformer monitors. Of these, the digital winding transformer monitors segment is leading in terms of high market value and is expected to grow at a high value CAGR of 10.4% throughout the period of assessment. The software segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during 2017-2027 and is estimated at US$ 277.6 Mn in 2017

By installation type, retrofit segment is expected to reflect high market valuation by the end of the period of assessment. However, the new installation segment is poised to grow at a comparatively faster pace to register a CAGR of 11.0% throughout the period of assessment

By application, the bushing monitoring segment is dominating the market and is expected to provide huge opportunities to players in the coming years. It is projected to rise at a CAGR of 12.1%

Request to View Sample Copy of Report @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2378

By end use, power transformers segment shows high market attractiveness during the period of forecast. The distribution transformers segment, on the contrary, is expected to grow at a higher pace in the years to follow to register a CAGR of 10.7%

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to show high potential for the growth of transformer monitoring systems. The transformer monitoring system market in APEJ is expected to lead the global market in terms of value and is estimated to showcase a high valuation of about US$ 1.2 Bn by 2027 end

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

Ageing power infrastructure, increasing need for monitoring large and complex power networks, rising demand for retrofit installations, increasing renewable energy penetration to accelerate demand for transformer monitoring systems, rising focus on grid reliability, emerging green power transformers, rising electricity consumption, expanding wind and solar energy sectors, rising investment in power systems network, investment in smart grid infrastructure by utilities and reforms to strengthen electricity infrastructure have propelled the growth of the global transformer monitoring system market. However, factors such as high installation costs of transformer monitoring systems, unpredictable regulations and policies and capital supply constraints have challenged the growth of the global market for transformer monitoring systems.

Request to View TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2378

Global Transformer Monitoring System Market: Competition Analysis

The research report on global transformer monitoring system market includes a detailed market assessment that includes competition tracking along with key developments undertaken by the competitor, SWOT analysis, company overview, strategies undertaken, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolios etc. Major Companies such as ABB Group, Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Qualitrol Company LLC, Koncar-Electrical Engineering Institute Inc., Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (MR), CETT Co., Ltd., Groupe Cahors, Camlin Power, MTE Meter Test Equipment AG and Advanced Power Technologies LLC have been assessed during the course of the research.

Buy Transformer Monitoring System Market Research Report -https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2378

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us:

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com