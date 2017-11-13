Ultra-Thin Glass Market Worth 16.99 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Ultra-Thin Glass Marketby Manufacturing Process (Fusion, Float), Thickness (<0.1mm, 0.1-0.5mm, 0.5-1.0mm, 1.0-1.2mm), Application (Semiconductor Substrate, Touch Panel Displays, Fingerprint Sensors), End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 9.73 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 16.99 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for ultra-thin glass from the consumer electronics industry.

Based on application, the touch panel displays segment is projected to lead the Ultra-Thin Glass Market during the forecast period

The touch panel displays segment led the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2016. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of ultra-thin glass in consumer electronics. Features such as high electrical conductivity and sensitivity of ultra-thin glass make it preferable to be used for display and sensor applications.

Based on end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment is projected to lead the Ultra-Thin Glass Market during the forecast period

The consumer electronics segment led the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2016 and is expected to lead in the coming years. The growth of the consumer electronics segment can be attributed to the increasing use of ultra-thin glass in various applications, such as smartphones, wearable devices, notebook, and TVs.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for ultra-thin glass

The Asia Pacific region led the Ultra-Thin Glass Market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future. Increasing e-commerce activities is fueling the growth of ultra-thin glass in Asia Pacific. The high demand for this glass from the consumer electronics industry in countries, such as China and Taiwan, are key factors driving the growth of Ultra-Thin Glass Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market are Corning (US), Asahi Glass (Japan), Nippon Electric Glass (Japan), CSG Holding (China), SCHOTT (Germany), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Central Glass (Japan), Xinyi Glass (China), Nittobo (Japan), Luoyang Glass (China), Changzhou Almaden (China), Air-Craftglass (Netherlands), Emerge Glass (India), AviationGlass & Technology (Netherlands), AEON Industries (China), Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass (China), Taiwan Glass (Taiwan), China National Building Materials (China), Hilgenberg (Germany), Noval Glass (China), HOYA USA (US), and AvanStrate (Japan).

