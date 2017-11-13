EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.11.2017 MINI FUTURES



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 14.11.2017



13 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 14.11.2017.



Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***********************************************************************



TIEDOTE 13.11.2017 MINI FUTUURIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 14.11.2017



13 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii



Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652789