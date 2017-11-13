------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 18 0515 Settlement Date 11/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,390 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.927 4.210 Total Number of Bids Received 19 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,340 Total Number of Successful Bids 10 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.927 4.210 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.942 4.179 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.927 4.210 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.934 4.196 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.942 4.179 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.800 4.474 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.914 4.237 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 3.49 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------