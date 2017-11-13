

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced Monday that ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. finalized an order for 20 additional 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Dubai Airshow, doubling the lessor's order book for the MAX airplane. The deal, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices, was announced as a commitment at the Paris Air Show.



Kuwait-based ALAFCO, a provider of commercial aircraft leasing products, now has 40 737 MAXs on order.



Adel Albanwan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, ALAFCO, said, 'Our customers rely on fuel-efficiency, reliability and low operating costs to be successful and the 737 MAX aircraft will meet the needs of our customers, and support ALAFCO's future growth. We have had success with the 737 family in the past and are confident the 737 MAX will continue to help grow our business.'



According to Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister, the 737 MAX 8's ability to fly further than the competition while using less fuel make the 737 MAX the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



