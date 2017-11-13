LSO Medical to Unveil SnakeBackTechnology at MEDICA 2017

PARIS, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LSO Medical announced today plans to unveil their newly engineered endovenous therapy technology SnakeBackat the 2017 MEDICA show in Dusseldorf Nov. 13-Nov. 17 (Hall 10, B74). Show attendees will be the first to see prototype of the Plug&Treat OR designed system SnakeBack to perfectly standardize and automatize endovenous energy delivery.

Endovenous Treatment for the elimination of unhealthy varicose veins has become the gold-standard for minimally invasivetreatment of varicose vein, with now hundreds thousands procedures performed in the world every year. Laser and radiofrequency catheters with manual operation are commonly used during this procedure.

In order to make the laser procedures simpler, LSO Medical focused its R&D efforts in ergonomy and standardization of current endovenous procedure, with objective to "freeing" physician from withdrawals. Thanks to its unique conception, the SnakeBacktechnology ensures an automatic removal of the catheter, without the need for catheter tension or device alignment with the leg to be treated. The patented technology SnakeBack device appears as the next generation of the actual pull-back devices, bypassing their constraints.

"We took a big step forward with SnakeBackin terms of procedure standardization and ergonomicsSnakeBack. A key objective for showing our new technology at MEDICA is to gauge industry interest in this concept as we are working to commercialize new devices with such technology next year," said Philippe ROCHON, President, LSO medical.

About LSO Medical

With more than 15 years' experience, LSO Medical has become a key player in the design, production and marketing of medical laser systems.

Constantly aiming at exploiting and bringing technological innovations to doctors and their patients, LSO Medical is today one of the world leaders in the endothermic laser technique.

Contact

To learn more about the SnakeBack technology: contact@lsomedical.com