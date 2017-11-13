Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki invests in a new manufacturing facility in Hämeenlinna, Finland



HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 13.11.2017 AT 13:40

Huhtamaki invests in a new manufacturing facility in Hämeenlinna, Finland









Huhtamaki is investing app. EUR 11 million to have a new manufacturing facility built in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Manufacturing operations will be transferred from the current facility that has been built in the 60's to a new, modern facility. Construction work is planned to begin during spring 2018 and the new facility is expected to begin operations in spring 2019. The majority of the investment takes place during 2018.

"Today's busy on-the-go lifestyle increases demand for takeaway foods and drinks. This creates growth opportunities for us, and with the investment we are better able to capture those," says Maisa Katila, General Manager for Huhtamaki Foodservice Nordics.

As part of the investment the Hämeenlinna unit's machine base will also be partially renewed and automation will be increased. Competitiveness will also be improved by designing the new facility according to Lean manufacturing principles and improving the flow of goods and minimizing unnecessary traffic within production. The modernization of the manufacturing facility will also improve workplace safety and ergonomics.

"Hämeenlinna is a good location for our manufacturing unit. We have skilled and experienced employees here and we source our main raw material from nearby. With the new facility we can serve our customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries even better," says General Manager Katila.

For more information:

Media and investors: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Group Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 686 7863

Requests to interview Maisa Katila: Tiia Leppäkangas, Marketing Manager, Foodservice Nordics tel. +358 10 686 7289, email: tiia.leppakangas@huhtamaki.com

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,600 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2016 our net sales totaled EUR 2.9 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





