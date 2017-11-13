

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) said that Kevin Chen decided to resign as President of the U.S. region to pursue other interests, effective November 10, 2017.



In the meantime, the Company has appointed Doran Hole as Chief Executive Officer of North America and Group Vice President of Strategy, which will be effective November 13, 2017.



Doran will report to the Company's Group Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for spearheading the project development efforts and managing operations and finance in North America. Additionally, in this expanded position, Doran will lead the Company's capital market activities.



Doran joined ReneSola in December 2016 as CFO of ReneSola U.S. He brought over 20 years of experience across the capital markets with a focus on renewable energy. Prior to joining ReneSola, Doran worked at multiple institutions such as Deutsche Bank, ING and Macquarie.



