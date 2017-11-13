Cycle Pharmaceuticals ("Cycle") is pleased to announce the launch of a new program in the US to offer patients with hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1) the opportunity to experience NITYR (nitisinone) tablets for free for three weeks.

NITYR was approved in July 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the treatment of HT-1 in combination with dietary restriction of tyrosine and phenylalanine. HT-1 is an ultra-rare genetic disease that can cause hepatic, renal and neurological complications. In most cases, if left untreated, the disease is fatal.

Cycle has also launched a new Diet Food Program supporting NITYR patients in the purchase of formulas and low protein foods, partnering with Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc. ("Cambrooke"). Through this program, Cycle will provide a $200 monthly contribution that NITYR patients can redeem against therapeutic medical nutrition for all products available at Cambrooke's website. This contribution represents savings of up to $2400 per year per patient. Patients enrolled in the Free Trial Program will also have access to a one-off $200 coupon for Cambrooke products.*

"At Cycle we understand that living with HT-1 is not only a matter of treatment, but involves other daily challenges, such as diet management and its related expenses. The aim of Cycle's Free NITYR Trial Program and our Diet Food Program, is to help HT-1 patients. These initiatives, along with our NITYR Patient Support Program deliver the whole package of care to the HT-1 community," said Paula Bekinschtein, Global Marketing Manager, Cycle Pharmaceuticals.

"Cambrooke is a global leader in the field of advanced medical nutrition they deliver high quality products to the tyrosinemia community. We are pleased to be partnering with a first-class organization such as Cambrooke. We also look forward to cooperating with physicians and the community of HT-1 patients to make sure that they can fully benefit from all of these initiatives," said Antonio Benedetti, CEO, Cycle Pharmaceuticals.

*The 21-Day Free Trial Program and the Diet Food Program are subject to terms and conditions and eligibility criteria. These programs are only available to patients resident in the United States of America but are not available for government-insured patients in the United States of America. These programs are subject to other federal and state laws. For full terms and conditions please visit www.nityr.us/offertcs

About Cycle Pharmaceuticals, the commitment to HT-1 and NITYR

Cycle Pharmaceuticals is committed to changing the way that HT-1 is treated and managed around the world. Cycle Pharmaceuticals has worked for more than four years with physicians and patient groups to reduce the impact that HT-1 treatment has on patients' lives. NITYR is the first formulation of nitisinone treatment that does not require refrigeration (removing the need for cold chain transportation and storage) and can be taken with or without food; which may represent a significant improvement on previous treatments for patients and caregivers.

NITYR should be taken in conjunction with a controlled diet and under the supervision of a healthcare professional. For full prescribing information please visit www.nityr.us/pi

About Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cambrooke is a Massachusetts-based therapeutic nutrition company and global provider of medical nutrition products for patients with serious chronic unmet medical needs. The company works with physicians and researchers from around the world to develop, test and commercialize products that are today focused on inborn errors of metabolism and intractable epilepsy. More information is available at www.cambrooketherapeutics.com.

