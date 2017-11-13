LeadsBasket is Redefining the Rules of Lead Generation

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LeadsBasket (www.leadsbasket.com) is an online marketing technology company, that is redefining the rules of online marketing and specifically, lead generation.

Online marketing is an undeniable component of every marketer's strategy and there is no shortage of marketing channels to choose from today. As technology has evolved exponentially in recent years, online marketing has become more and more complex, especially for small to medium size businesses.

Businesses large and small, who want to take advantage of all the marketing options out there, have to invest endless hours in selecting media sources and then either have to try to setup and optimize their own campaigns, or turn to agencies to deliver results. In both scenarios, the cost of a poorly managed campaign or agency fees can become prohibitive, resulting in limited returns or ineffective results.

LeadsBasket has built a solution that reduces costs and short circuits the entire funnel of getting top quality leads for a selection of verticals. At the core of LeadsBasket is their proprietary technology that powers their user-friendly platform, which enables organizations to receive high quality, affordable and qualified leads, without the complexity.

LeadsBasket Users simply select the niche, budget, countries and languages they want leads for, plus the days and times to receive the leads and that's it. There is no need for those intensive tasks related to other online marketing channels.

The magic doesn't stop there, because LeadsBasket has built some unique AI technology that qualifies and validates the leads in real time to ensure quality, and to continuously deliver certified and exclusive leads. The leads that arrive are ready to go, so businesses can start the sales process instantly.

The platform also offers a variety of reports for those who wish to do analysis.

Ziv Shainer, GM of LeadsBasket said: "Our entire team comes from many years of online marketing and we are using almost all major and even less known niche channels out there. While many are highly effective when implemented and optimized correctly, the journey to get there is a long and expensive one. Our aim with LeadsBasket is to make life simple for businesses to get leads, without the need for professional marketers or agencies. In a nutshell, we understand that businesses want to get quality leads and focus on what they do best - sell."

LeadsBasket is currently focused on the insurance, banking, loans and home improvement verticals with plenty more niches in the pipeline to be added regularly. Ziv commented: "We started with some key niches where there is high demand and our aim is to continuously grow our offering, while also refining our technology even further. We are confident that LeadsBasket is going to be a game-changer."

About LeadsBasket

LeadsBasket is an innovative marketing tech company that provides a revolutionary, self-service leads generation platform aimed at businesses of all sizes who want affordable, high quality and fresh leads without the complexity of traditional online marketing channels. LeadsBasket is a proud member of the Affilomania Group, who are renowned for their online marketing technology.

For more information on LeadsBasket, visit their website at: www.leadsbasket.com or email: info@leadsbasket.com.

Contact:

Ziv Shainer

zivs@leadsbasket.com