F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 13 November 2017, 14.00 (EET)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Söderström, Eriikka Position: Chief Financial Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Corporation LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-10 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.08000 Euro Volume: 34 Unit price: 4.08000 Euro Volume: 188 Unit price: 4.08000 Euro Volume: 234 Unit price: 4.08000 Euro Volume: 243 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 153 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 171 Unit price: 4.10000 Euro Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 193 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 27 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 131 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 290 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 290 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 289 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2556 Volume weighted average price: 4.06150 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-10 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.05500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 101 Volume weighted average price: 4.05500 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-10 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 222 Unit price: 4.08000 Euro Volume: 276 Unit price: 4.08000 Euro Volume: 287 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 156 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 202 Unit price: 4.10000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 208 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 186 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 480 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2447 Volume weighted average price: 4.06452 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-10 Venue: DBSE Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 240 Unit price: 4.05500 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 540 Volume weighted average price: 4.04667 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-10 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 237 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 267 Unit price: 4.10000 Euro Volume: 33 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 235 Unit price: 4.09000 Euro Volume: 124 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 118 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 188 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 246 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 350 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 354 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.05000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 448 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 1200 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.04000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4356 Volume weighted average price: 4.05357 Euro



Contact information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93, investor-relations@f-secure.com